Volunteers in Medicine welcomes two new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades is pleased to welcome Kayley Mendenhall and Dr. Thomas Bordieri to its board of directors.

VIM relies on its 14-member board of directors, plus its four-member emeritus board to provide valuable partnership and insights to the volunteer clinic, which provides critical healthcare to low-income working adults who have fallen through the insurance cracks in our healthcare system.

As vice president of strategic communications for St. Charles Health Systems, Mendenhall has first-hand knowledge of the many challenges facing Central Oregon’s health care ecosystem. Her 15 years of service with St. Charles has given her an in-depth understanding of the key players and critical partnerships in Central Oregon needed to ensure successful outcomes for VIM and patients. Her goal during her term on the board is to serve as an even better bridge between the two organizations. Read more about Mendenhall on our blog.

“VIM’s work is a critical piece of our region’s health care puzzle,” said Mendenhall. “By serving the intensive needs of uninsured patients at VIM, we are able to reduce burdens for other partners in the care network and reduce costs across the board.”

Dr. Thomas Bordieri began serving in VIM’s pro-bono partner network early on in his career practicing dentistry with the Skyline Dental Clinic after obtaining degrees at UC San Diego and Roseman University College of Dental Medicine in Salt Lake. He continues to be a valued and passionate contributor to VIM’s volunteer team. Bordieri’s addition to the VIM Board is a step forward in expanding the clinic’s relationship with a growing network of volunteer dental professionals in the region. Read more about Dr. Bordieri on our blog.

“Oral health is a fundamental determinant of overall health and well being,” said Dr. Bordieri. “Access to oral health is a significant unmet need today and is essential care for many of VIM’s patients who face comorbidity challenges.”

Mendenhall and Dr. Bordieri have already begun meeting with the board during regularly scheduled meetings and will continue to take on greater responsibility and leadership as they become more engaged in the challenges and opportunities facing the organization.

“Kayley and Thomas strengthen our board,” said Sarah Hall, VIM board chair. “Their combination of knowledge and passion will allow us to continue to be a bright spot in our region’s healthcare system, keeping families afloat and lowering costs for every one of us.”

About VIM:

Volunteers in Medicine provides culturally competent healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications and mental health care.

Patient costs of about $120 per visit are funded by patient donations along with local and regional individual, corporate and foundation supporters. Because of the dedicated efforts of our volunteers, every $1 raised is leveraged 3.45 times, generating over $150 million in care for more than 20,000 individuals since VIM opened its doors in 2004.