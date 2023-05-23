Student Art Exhibition opens at COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College visual arts department is proud to present the annual Student Art Exhibition, featuring more than 150 works on display now through June 16 in the Pinckney Gallery in Pence Hall, with an opening reception from 4:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

The reception includes an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have over 60 art and design students showing work and all visual arts courses will be represented, including drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture, metal arts, photography, graphic design, digital painting and vector art,” said Venus Nguyen, assistant professor of art.

The exhibition provides COCC students the opportunity to experience the submission and jury process, and present their artwork in a professional art gallery. Many of the pieces are for sale and 100% of sales go directly to the student.

For additional information, please contact Venus Nguyen at vnguyen3@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.