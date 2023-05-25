OSP joins other police agencies out in force this holiday weekend to ensure travelers get there safely

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Memorial Day weekend, whether you are headed to the beach, camping, visiting family, or just commuting to work, remember highways are going to be filled with people doing the same.

No matter what your plans are on this Memorial Day weekend, we can guarantee that there will be a rise in the number of cars on Oregon’s highways.

The Oregon State Police takes these historically high-traffic weekends to have what we call an “All Patrol Day.” All Patrol Day for OSP is the day that all sworn members travel the highways to increase our patrol presence during these busy weekends.

The Oregon State Police has a wide range of programs and specialties our sworn ranks are in charge of, such as major crimes, tribal gaming, lottery security, arson, collision reconstruction, fish & wildlife, explosives, K-9, aviation, and more. OSP leadership makes it a priority that at the end of the day, all sworn members need to stay in tune and up-to-date with why the Oregon State Police was founded to keep our highways safe.

OSP is one of many law enforcement agencies that will be out in force, trying to ensure that all travelers are getting to their destination safely.

We want everyone to be safe when they are traveling, so we suggest that you follow these simple tips. Please, plan ahead, be prepared, and above all else be patient.

- Timing your departure can make all the difference. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination without getting frustrated when heavy traffic puts a pause on your travels.

- Know your routes and options if you come across detours or construction. OSP likes to encourage all drivers in Oregon to use the Oregon Department of Transportation www.tripcheck.com.

- Ensure your vehicle is properly equipped and in good working order to avoid maintenance emergencies

- If you are traveling with children, have something to keep them occupied. Games, snacks, and pillows for sleeping will not only keep them occupied, but they will keep your attention where it is needed, on the road.

Oregon State Troopers will be focusing on maintaining the flow of traffic as well as enforcing all traffic laws but especially the Fatal 5. These five major categories of driving behaviors contribute to most fatal or serious injury crashes.

• SPEED

• OCCUPANT SAFETY

• LANE SAFETY

• IMPAIRED DRIVING

• DISTRACTED DRIVING

If you will be one of the many traveling this weekend, remember that OSP will be out in force.

Drive safe!

Additional Safety Messaging in partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation. The month of May highlights many national transportation safety messages. The big takeaway from all the campaigns is to drive, bike, and ride thoughtfully. Watch out for fellow road users and our maintenance and construction crews. Remember to slow down and move over to give our emergency responders space to safely do their jobs.