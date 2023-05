GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dutch Bros held its 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser on Friday, May 19, to raise awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

"We’re stoked to share that the Dutch Bros Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research and services!" the company announced Tuesday.