RPA students’ Community 101 grant to fund bikes for teens in treatment at Rimrock Trails

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to grant monies in the amount of $2,711, Rimrock Trails Adolescent Residential Treatment Center in Prineville will have bikes to start a new enrichment program for teens working to overcome chemical dependency and mental health challenges.

The student-led Community 101 Class at the Redmond Proficiency Academy, in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation, reviewed grant applications and awarded selected recipients.

To date, the Prineville-based Rimrock Trails Adolescent Residential Center has served over 4,000 teens and their families struggling with the challenges of mental health and substance use disorders.

The residential treatment program provides a safe and supportive therapeutic environment conducive to learning, empowerment, and change. Enrichment activities are essential to the treatment process provided to the teens in the program. K

ids are introduced to activities that they can do while they are chemical-free which replaces unhealthy behaviors and interrupts the pattern of addiction. Enrichment activities introduce the teens to sober fun and potential lifelong hobbies. Bike riding is a program being added to a catalog of enrichment activities.

“We know that physical exercise is an essential component of positive mental health. Teens will be encouraged to participate in the bike riding enrichment program for much-needed exercise as well as to learn a skill while chemical-free.”– Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Funding from the Redmond Proficiency Academy's 101 Grant Class will make it possible to begin obtaining bikes and as a result, help the teens in the residential program move from chemical dependency to recovery. This award will help the teens in the Rimrock Trails Adolescent Treatment Program ride the pathway to a brighter future.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

Rimrock Trails was founded over three decades ago with the mission to improve the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future. Outpatient clinics serving individuals of all ages and families are located in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville, Oregon. An adolescent residential treatment program for teens ages 12 – 17 is in Prineville. This is one of only four adolescent residential programs in the state of Oregon. Established in 1990, Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

Rimrock Trails is one of the longest-serving specialty behavioral health providers in the region. Our treatment team consists of clinically trained mental health therapists, certified alcohol and drug counselors, and certified peer support specialists who work together to comprehensively understand and address the dynamic needs of each individual and their family.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy - https://rpacademy.org/

Redmond Proficiency Academy Community 101 Class (C101), a program sponsored by the Oregon Community Foundation, is an innovative collaboration of schools, businesses, and charitable organizations that gives students tools to make a positive change in their communities.