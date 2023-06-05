NeighborImpact empowers C.O. residents, communities for success during NeighborWorks Week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During NeighborWorks Week, June 3-10, NeighborImpact and other NeighborWorks network organizations across the country celebrate the achievements of communities and how, together with NeighborWorks, they are empowering communities for success, changing and enhancing lives.

As a NeighborWorks Network organization, NeighborImpact is helping people in Central Oregon address challenges and succeed. NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program helps people to become homeowners, improve their financial stability, identify and reach financial goals, prevent foreclosure and more. These services empower community members to rise to the next level and achieve success in their goals.

"This week is a celebration of the hard work that members of our community do to achieve their dreams," said Sonia Capece, Homesource Director at NeighborImpact. "With intention, perseverance, willingness to invest in their own future, and partnering with agencies like NeighborImpact, dreams do come true.”

The NeighborWorks network is an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Throughout the year, NeighborWorks network organizations empower people to take steps to reach their goals, such as make their community safer, find and maintain secure housing, and ensure financial stability, which leads to thriving, healthier communities.

In fiscal year 2022, the NeighborWorks network provided 415,777 housing and counseling services; created 18,775 new homeowners; and owned and/or managed 204,916 rental homes.

NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.