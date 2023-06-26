ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of June 23-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of June 23-30.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Crews will be performing excavation, embankment, grading, concrete placement and paving at U.S. 20/median of Cooley Roundabout and at U.S. 20 and Robal.

Sewer and water line installation continues on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Court under 1 lane, 2-way flagging closures Monday through Friday.

Earthwork will continue east of Nels Anderson for the Empire on ramp.

Crews will be performing shoulder excavation on the on southbound U.S. 97 shoulder between Grandview and Clauson.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing daytime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond Highway, the new roundabout is scheduled to open for single lane traffic mid-July.

At Tumalo, O.B. Riley Road is closed at U.S. 20 with detour in place via Bailey and Tumalo Reservoir Road until mid-July.

The temporary signal at 5th Street is not scheduled to be turned on until mid-July. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing daytime lane closures on 3rd Street from Mervin Sampels to Greenwood Monday to Friday for

clean up items.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave. @ Rand Rd (Hood River)

Stage 1 traffic control plan is in place for work being performed in the NE corner of the intersection of U.S. 30 Cascade Ave and Rand Road. Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. left turn lanes are closed which eliminates the ability to make left turns from eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. onto Rand Road to the south or Rand Rd./Wasco St. to the north additionally, left turns from these local side streets onto U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. are closed. Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements

Paving, Striping, Earthwork, signal, and survey work. OR 140: one lane configuration controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delay. On 6/29/23 traffic change on OR 140: New intersection will be functional. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12 and Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place. On U.S. 97 traffic change, one lane over bridge controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delays. US97 SB ramp closed at Main Street use designated detour.

OR 140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Traffic change on Lakeport Blvd. under Hwy 97 Pelican bridge, day flagging operation, expect 10-minute delays.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will continue to occur during weeknights between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am when travelers should expect less than 20-minute delays during those nighttime, single lane closures. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project. Expected completion - End of June 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

No work scheduled on-site for the coming week.

Expected completion - end of June 2023.

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511