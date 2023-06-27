Hayden Homes partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 75 beds for kids, also donates $10,000

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Hayden Homes recently partnered with the Deschutes County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace to build or refurbish 75 beds for local children who would otherwise sleep on the floor, on couches, or in shared beds with parents or siblings.

First Story nonprofit, founded by Hayden Homes, also donated $10,000 to further the work of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Each bed costs $250 including lumber, mattress, and bedding, and the donation from First Story will help to fund future projects for the nonprofit.

A team of 71 volunteers turned out for the event, including 50 team members from Hayden Homes, Simplicity, New Home Star, and First Story—plus an additional 11 volunteers from Lowe’s and 10 from Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Together, the group turned out a new bed every 2.5 minutes and completed 75 beds needed by local families who had been on a waitlist.

“The event was just a tremendous success,” said Joseph Meyers, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Deschutes County Chapter President. “The volunteers who came from Hayden Homes were absolutely priceless. They all worked really hard that day, plus Hayden Homes donated money to buy the materials. It was a pretty amazing day.”

Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives. Most Hayden Homes team members give to First Story with each paycheck. These donations are matched 100 percent by the company, which also sponsors volunteer time for team members.

“Hayden Homes provides our team members with paid time off to volunteer at events such as these,” said Ryan Jennings, President of Simplicity by Hayden Homes. “I'm grateful to work for a company that shows us what it means to give and allows us to be a part of days like today.”

Since its founding in 1989, Hayden Homes has contributed more than $59 million in charitable donations, including many other Central Oregon youth-focused nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Family Access Network, KIDS Center, Neighbor Impact, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Oregon, and Every Child Central Oregon, Deschutes Children’s Foundation, The Giving Plate, and more.

“Along with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we at Hayden Homes believe all children deserve a bed and see it as a basic need for proper physical, emotional, and mental support as they grow,” said Jennings. “We are honored to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace and appreciate their hard work in providing a safe and comfortable place for children to lay their heads.”

Visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website to donate bedding, to volunteer, to sponsor a build day, to deliver beds, or to donate. Apply here to support a child in need of a bed.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 23,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $5.6 billion to local economies and has created more than 92,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $59 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story.

To date, First Story has provided over 100 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.