Job Corps launches summer recruitment drive in Oregon for 16- to 24-year-olds

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Oregon, offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households.

“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”

There are six Job Corps campuses in Oregon: Angell, PIVOT, Springdale, Timber Lake, Tongue Point and Wolf Creek.

They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Machine Repair, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, Information Technology, Renewable Resources and Energy, and Transportation.

Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.

“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections—all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” Torres said. “It’s a win-win for Oregonians.”

Job Corps recently launched a revamped national website, as well as new sites for every campus nationwide. Features include virtual tours, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Corey, and an interactive map allowing users to find a Job Corps campus based on location, industry or a specific training area.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).

