Like to get away next month? BLM seeking caretaker for Riddle Brothers Ranch at Steens Mountain

HINES, Ore. (KTVZ) – Are you interested in a three-week, paid vacation to Steens Mountain in southeast Oregon? Do you enjoy history, nature, and quaint, remote settings? We have the perfect opportunity for you! The Bureau of Land Management Burns District is looking for a short-term host to fill a caretaker position at Riddle Brothers Ranch from August 7-31. Rustic riverside lodging for two included.

“Caretakers are an important part of our ability to serve the public,” said Kyle Wanner, BLM Burns District Assistant Field Manager. At the ranch, caretakers live on site and interact with travelers. They may provide directions, share history of the site and structures, or offer details on nearby recreation activities. Caretakers also keep an eye on the historic buildings and artifacts.

“Whoever lands this unexpected opening is truly lucky. It is a unique and hard to come by experience,” added Wanner.

The Caretaker Cabin rests on the edge of Little Blitzen River. It has a bed, electricity, running water, a refrigerator-freezer, cooking stove with oven, and a cozy front porch. Steps away, you’ll find a vault restroom.

The cabin is located one-half mile down the road from another agency building where more food storage and a hot shower can be found. Cellular service is intermittent, but reachable within two miles, and a BLM radio is provided for reliable emergency communication.

The Riddle Brothers Ranch is located about 80 miles from Burns, Oregon, in the heart of Steens Mountain. Caretakers must have the means to receive a stipend electronically and be confident in a remote setting. Light walking on uneven terrain, including stairs and various surface materials, is also required.

For more information or to apply, call Tara Thissell at (541) 573-4400. Learn more about Riddle Brothers Ranch at https://on.doi.gov/3NSh8ac. Browse through photos of the area by visiting https://bit.ly/44p2r3J.