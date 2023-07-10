Registration now open for 24th annual Heaven Can Wait breast cancer fundraiser

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s time to dust off your pink tutus and superhero capes and get ready for the 24th annual Heaven Can Wait event. Registration is now open for the popular breast cancer fundraiser and 5K, set to take place in Redmond on Sunday, Oct 1.

The family-friendly walk/run raises money for Sara’s Project, which helps provide vital support services to people in Central Oregon with breast cancer.

“The theme for this year is Superheroes because we want to highlight the strength, fortitude and inspiration that we see in our breast cancer community. From the survivors to the family members to the providers, Heaven Can Wait is about camaraderie and coming together as a community,” said Jenny O’Bryan, Executive Director for St. Charles Foundation. “It’s also a fun event, with attendees donning costumes and face paint and generally having a great time, laughing and celebrating together.”

This year’s event will kick off at Redmond High School’s football stadium and will wind through Dry Canyon. Dogs are not permitted at the event.

Early bird registration is $30 and ends July 31. Registration through Sept. 26 is $35 and through Oct. 1 is $40. Individuals can sign up online at HeavenCanWait.org or in-person at Redmond’s First Friday art walks (at Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate). Individuals can also sign up to volunteer to support the event.