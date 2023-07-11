Skip to Content
Crooked River Ranch car show raises $4,000 for Honor Flight of Central Oregon

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the Edge Taphouse at Crooked River Ranch and Perfection Plus Auto Salon in Redmond have presented the $4,000 they raised at Saturday's Car Show Cruisin' to Don DeLand, vice president of Honor Flight of Central Oregon.

DeLand said such generous donations from the community allow the organization to take Central Oregon veterans for free to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

If you would like to find out more about Honor Flight, you can go to their website at https://www.honorflightofcentraloregon.org/

