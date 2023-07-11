Family Access Network receives $7,500 grant from Herbert A. Templeton Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $7,500 grant from Herbert A. Templeton Foundation.

The funds will benefit children from low-income and ALICE households. According to United Way, ALICE households are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, with income above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) but not high enough to afford essentials (housing, child care, food, transportation, health care) in their communities. A sizeable portion of families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties are living under the ALICE threshold.

“We’re incredibly grateful that Herbert A. Templeton Foundation believes in our mission and the importance of access to basic essentials for our families,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Together, this partnership will help Central Oregon children and their family members have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The Herbert A. Templeton Foundation is an Oregon charitable corporation founded in 1955 by Herbert A. Templeton (1883 – 1969). The principal activity of The Herbert A. Templeton Foundation is the making of grants to organizations in the areas of education, social concerns, performing arts and humanities. The Foundation endeavors to remain responsive to changing conditions, and perceptive to emerging and critical needs, with a strong commitment to strengthening the quality of life for the total community with an emphasis on giving support to youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.