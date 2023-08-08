First Story invites community to home dedication for Adams family

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Colton and Keri Adams, along with their two children will receive the keys to their new home in the First Place community at a First Story Home Dedication event on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The celebratory event will begin at 11:30 a.m. sharp at 61304 Geary Drive in Bend.

Born and raised in Eugene, Colton and Keri moved to Bend in 2010 to start a family. After more than a decade of struggling to purchase their own home, the couple will get the keys to their very own, newly-constructed home.

“The opportunity to buy a First Story home is our chance for our boys to grow up and make memories here—the place we have called home since 2010,” said Colton.

In the midst of Oregon’s housing crisis, it’s a challenge to build homes that allow individuals and families to live where they work. This is especially true in Bend, where the increased demand for limited housing has caused housing prices to soar in recent decades.

That’s where First Story steps in.

First Story provides access to affordable homeownership and unites diverse partners to build inclusive, strong communities in the Northwest.

Through partnerships with its founder, Hayden Homes, and industry partners like PARR Lumber, along with the financial support of a robust network of donors, First Story is able to build and provide new or refurbished homes in Hayden Homes communities to first-time homebuyers through a zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year mortgage.

Some of the additional collaborations helping the Adams Family include partnerships between First Story, NeighborImpact, the City of Bend, Bend Park and Recreation District, and Subaru of Bend.

“Colton and Keri started their homeownership journey with NeighborImpact by completing their homebuyer education program, and now we all get to come together to celebrate the final milestone in that journey—getting the keys to their own home,” said Claire Duncan, executive director of First Story. “We couldn’t do this work without valuable housing partners like NeighborImpact.”

First Story also worked with the City of Bend and Bend Park and Recreation District staff to get the impact fees for the Adams family home waived, reducing the cost to build the home by thousands of dollars. And in May, Subaru of Bend presented a check for $45,000 to First Story, which was the sum of their Share the Love Event fundraiser. Those funds directly supported the construction of the Adams’ home.

“It’s our role to bring together partners who want to help give individuals a hand up to homeownership that puts them on a path toward asset-building, financial stability and economic mobility,” said Duncan. “Together, we are committed to breaking the cycle of generational poverty through affordable homeownership.”

To date, First Story has helped 109 families become homeowners. Of those families,

100% earn less than 80% of area median income

100% are first-time homebuyers

80% are the first in their families ever to own a home

30% identify as minorities

20% are households with children who have disabilities

To learn more, visit www.firststory.org and follow the journey of new homeowners on First Story’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Now celebrating its 25th year, First Story is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to address the affordable housing crisis in the Northwest. First Story uses an integrated approach to affordable housing by giving individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity.



First Story collaborates with builder Hayden Homes and in-kind partners to construct or fully refurbish homes in existing Hayden Homes communities. The homes are then sold to individuals and families earning 80 percent of area median income or below through First Story’s innovative loan program, which provides loans at zero-down, zero-percent interest for 30 years.



The organization also supports community nonprofits through a giving grant program in partnership with Hayden Homes. First Story has granted more than $2.2 million to more than 1,000 charities providing shelter, food and advocacy services in communities served. The organization is based in Bend, Ore., and serves Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.