Family Access Network receives $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a grant of $2,500 from the Chambers Family Foundation to support FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in the Bend-La Pine School district for the 2023-24 school year.

Sixty percent of the students at the school qualify for free/reduced lunch, demonstrating a necessity for assistance with basic needs. During the 2022-23 school year, the FAN advocate served 284 individuals through work at Bear Creek Elementary, connecting students to resources such as food, clothing, school supplies, health services, rent/utility relief, and more.

“FAN is honored to continue our partnership with Chambers Family Foundation in our efforts to assist students and their family members at Bear Creek Elementary School in connecting to basic-needs services,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “This grant will enable our FAN advocate to assist families in finding hope, help, and new possibilities.”

Carolyn Chambers established the Chambers Family Foundation in 1999. She was an astute businesswoman and a communications pioneer in the early days of cable television. She combined her business acumen with her love of Oregon to create the Chambers Family Foundation based in beautiful Eugene.

The foundation awards grants to residents and organizations throughout Lane, Benton and Deschutes counties — building stronger communities through support of arts, education, medical, health, and community initiatives. The foundation has awarded over $17 million since its inception, making a tremendous impact all across Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 7,500 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.