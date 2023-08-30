Oregon Humanities opens registration for free, for-credit college courses in 2023-24

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Humanities is now accepting registration for three Humanity in Perspective (HIP) courses to take place online and in person throughout the 2023-2024 academic year. HIP offers free community-centered college courses to Oregon residents ages 18 and over who are living on low incomes and facing barriers to continuing their education.

Students who participate in HIP can earn up to nine transferable semester credits from Bard College. There are no tuition costs or fees, and all readings are provided. Bus tickets, technological assistance, childcare reimbursements and mentorship are also available to support student success.

For over 20 years, the HIP program has provided opportunities for hundreds of Oregonians to earn free college credit while participating in a supportive learning community.

Rozzell Medina, HIP program manager and lead instructor, says, “Some people [join HIP] because they want to go to college and they see this as a good way to get a foot in the door and earn free credits while they're at it. Other people join because they want to learn with other thoughtful people about the world we live in and what it means to be human. Whatever the case, there's a lot of room in these courses for diverse interests, perspectives and motivations.”

Classes take place in the evenings on Mondays and Thursdays, with occasional classes on Saturday afternoons. The fall 2023 and winter 2024 cohorts will meet online via Zoom, and the spring 2024 cohort will meet in person at Oregon Humanities’ downtown Portland office. The priority application date for the Fall 2023 course is Sept. 25.

Humanity in Perspective is currently offered in partnership with Bard College and Portland State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. It is part of the national network of Clemente Courses in the Humanities.

To learn more about the program and register for upcoming courses, visit oregonhumanities.org/programs/humanity-in-perspective/upcoming-hip-courses/.

Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change. More information about our programs and publications—which include the Conversation Project, Consider This, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, So Much Together, and Oregon Humanities magazine—can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.