MountainStar’s Birdies 4 Babies campaign aims to protect community’s babies and toddlers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – MountainStar Family Relief Nursery invites you to join their Birdies 4 Babies Campaign running through the end of September.

Here's their full announcement:

B4B, an event hosted this year on August 13th, is MountainStar’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing together community members committed to child abuse prevention and the therapeutic services that MountainStar provides to families throughout Central Oregon.

While the event itself engaged over 250 community members, raising $316,000, the B4B campaign is opened to the larger community to increase both awareness and funding for our programs. By joining this campaign, you are making a difference in the lives of local babies and toddlers.

We are thrilled to announce that Pahlisch Homes has generously pledged a $25,000 post-event matching gift to support this campaign. All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the end of September.

Help MountainStar spread the word! Please consider reaching out to your network. A simple email or text can have a tremendous impact and rally people to our worthy cause. And with our matching gift, contributions will have double the impact – keeping kids safe and parents successful.

Shelby Stevens, Pahlisch’s Marketing Manager shares, “We believe strongly in MountainStar’s work in our community and are proud to participate with such an outstanding organization.” She adds, “MountainStar’s mission to serve families in our community is aligned with everything Pahlisch Homes believes in. Our mission to create community also includes those members who are the most vulnerable. To know there is an organization like MountainStar makes us want to contribute and partner as much as possible in any way that we can help.”

Please consider donating today! And help us spread the word! Together, we can make a lasting difference and raise vital funds for child abuse prevention. Visit our website at mtstar.org/donate or contact us directly to donate and learn more about how you can protect our community’s babies and toddlers.

ABOUT MOUNTAINSTAR

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery's mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. We envision communities across Central Oregon where child abuse and neglect are reduced and where parents are supported in nurturing their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment. Our core values - caring, collaboration, excellence, and inclusive – create safe environments where children and their families can thrive. To learn more, visit mtstar.org.