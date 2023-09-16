ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 15-22

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Sept. 15-22.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Contractor will be performing shoulder grading, electrical, striping and roadside sign installation on U.S. 20 from Cooley Road to Robal Lane.

Earthwork and grading continue east of Nels Anderson Road for the Empire Avenue on ramp and west of the current Nels Anderson Road for the new Nels Anderson Road.

Excavation work continues on the southbound U.S. 97 shoulder between Grandview Drive and Cooley Road.

Travelers can expect slight delays on Nels Anderson Road just north of Brandis Court while crews install sewer and water lines. Flaggers will be in place to help direct traffic.

Travelers will encounter nighttime single-lane closures on U.S. 97 between milepost 135.3 - milepost 135.6 as crews grade and pave the center median.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Travelers will encounter daytime and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road to allow crews to work on the roundabout and pave the roadway.

In Tumalo, crews will be working on the following streets:

5th Street

7th Street

8th Street

Bruce Avenue

Bailey Road

O.B. Riley Road

As of Tuesday, September 12, the new roundabout on U.S. 20 in Tumalo opened a single lane to travelers. Cook Avenue is re-opened to traffic and the temporary traffic signal at U.S. 20 and 5th Street has been turned off.

Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Avenue at Rand Road (Hood River)

Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue left turn lanes remain closed. Two-way traffic is re-opened on Rand Road which allows drivers to make turns from U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue onto Rand Road and from Rand Road onto U.S.30/Cascade Avenue. Flaggers will help direct traffic through the intersection of U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue and Rand Road on weekdays between 1:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

U.S. 97: Dover Lane - Bear Drive Safety Improvements Project

Crews will be performing daytime shoulder closures on U.S. 97 for work on intersection safety improvements.

As of September 5, Southeast Dover Lane (west leg of the intersection) will be closed for approximately three weeks. Travelers should follow the detour in place.

More project information here.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 39 Chip Seal Project

This project is complete.



OR 140: Lake of the Woods

Crews will begin removing trees along OR 140 between milepost 46.4-48.2. Flaggers will help direct traffic though the work zone. Travelers can expect up to 20-mintue delays.

More project information here.

Excepted completion - End of November 2023

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements

Earthwork, pipe, and survey work continues on OR 140. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

Excepted completion - End of October 2023

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

This project consists of bridge work on Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12, Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81, and Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03:

Travel lanes have been shifted on Main Street. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic. Travelers should follow the detour in place.

OR 140 at the Green Springs Bridge:

Travel lanes have been shifted. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier. No delays expected.

Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81:

Crews will be working under the bridge. No delays expected.

Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99:

Work continues on Lakeport Boulevard under U.S. 97 Pelican Bridge. No delays expected.

Excepted completion - End of June 2025

More project information here.

OR 140 Klamath County Boat Marina to Lakeshore Drive Project (Western Federal Lands Division of the Federal Highway Administration project)

Project area: OR 140 between mile post 56.92 to 58.75

Beginning July 5, 2023, OR 140 will be reduced to one travel lane. Flaggers, pilot cars, and traffic signals will help direct traffic for alternating direction of travel. Drivers can expect up to a 20-minute delay.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. At the end of each workday, the road will be opened back up to normal two-lane traffic.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks, and under the bridge.

Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will occur weeknights between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

Travel speed across the bridge is reduced to 35 mph. Use caution when traveling through the project area.

Expected completion - End of October 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

No work scheduled on-site for the coming week.

Expected completion - end of September 2023.

Questions or comments?

Cody Franz, community affairs coordinator

541-316-3941 or Cody.Franz@odot.oregon.govFor current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511