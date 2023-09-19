MBSEF announces annual Skyliner Ski Swap set for Oct. 14 at The Pavilion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that the Annual Skyliner Ski Swap will be held on Saturday, October 14th at the Pavilion (Ice Rink) in Bend.

This is the premier swap of the Northwest that includes both local consignors and local and regional retailers. Local consigners outfit the swap with used and new winter gear. Local and regional retailers supply the swap with everything from new skis and snowboards to boots and goggles at below wholesale pricing.

Public Sale Date: Saturday, October 14th 2023

Public Sale Times: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Registered Gear Check-In Times: Thursday, October 12th from 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Friday, October 13th from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Unsold Gear Pick-Up: Sunday, October 15th from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Please Note: Only people that register their items online by October 9th at 10 pm will be able to check-in their gear for the swap. Walk ups with gear that hasn’t been registered online, will not be accepted.

MBSEF takes a 25% commission on all sales. The funds raised from this commission are instrumental in achieving MBSEF’s goal of keeping program costs affordable and making competitive snow sports more accessible to the youth of our community.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email marieka@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

The Skyliner Ski Swap is presented by Latitude 44 Sports and supported by The Source, Radio 101.7, Wholesum Media and MBSEF.