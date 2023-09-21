Students to benefit from Mid Oregon’s successful Supplies 4 Schools donation drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the support of its members and the community, Mid Oregon Credit Union collected $2,261 and numerous overflowing bins of school supplies for local students during its annual Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser.

During the month of August, Mid Oregon accepted school supplies and cash donations at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters. All donations remain in the local communities where they were received.

“For over two decades, Mid Oregon has helped Central Oregon K-12 students start the school year off right by providing them with the supplies they need to be successful the moment they walk into their classroom,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union.

Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network (FAN) to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

“FAN supported over 1,400 children with school supplies last year,” said Robyn Harmon, FAN Project Manager. “With the help from Mid Oregon’s Supplies 4 Schools donations, we will ensure each student has the tools they need to be ready to learn.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 45,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $690 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022. Mid Oregon was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more. Learn more at familyaccessnetwork.org.