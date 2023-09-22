Soroptimist International of Bend marks 80 years with holiday wreath sales, seeks applications for ‘Live Your Dream Award’

Holidays are just around the corner. Make your holiday shopping easy, stress-free and donate to worthy causes at the same time. Soroptimist International of Bend is offering fresh wreaths from Oregon forests, centerpieces, garlands and more. The 42nd Soroptimist Holiday Wreath & Evergreen Fundraiser begins September 20 until October 26.

This year, Soroptimist International of Bend is celebrating 80 years of dedicated service to our community. SI Bend has been assisting financially needy women since 1943 to pursue additional skills, training, and higher education.

Every item purchased from this sale helps support the annual educational “Live Your Dream Award” and funds many of the club’s donations to local non-profits such as the Bethlehem Inn, Family Access Network, The LOFT, Dawn’s House, Head Start and more.

Beautiful holiday creations from Teufel’s Holly Farm (established in 1890 in Oregon) are easily ordered via PayPal after viewing the choices at www.sibend.org. Holiday sales information is also available through e-mail at wreaths@sibend.org or by calling 541-420-3296.

Sales are from September 20 to October 26, so please place your orders soon.

For local delivery, Soroptimist members, of course, continue to personally bring your order to your home after Thanksgiving.

Applications are open online for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award. LYDA are cash awards given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families. Soroptimist now considers dependents to be husbands, children, stepchildren, nieces, or nephews.

Recipients of the awards seek to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training, or education, but do not have the resources to do so.

Soroptimist International of Bend offers a $2,000 award. In addition, another award of the same amount is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. to any of their members who are in good standing and meet all LYDA’s requirements.

Candidates must be enrolled in an accredited program and have dependent family to be eligible. The cash awards are meant to offset any costs associated with the recipient’s efforts to attain higher education, including tuition, books, supplies, childcare or transportation costs. Applications are available now until November 15, 2023, at www.sibend.org. Please read instructions carefully. Questions? Contact Jan Swander at j.m.swander@gmail.com.

Celebrating Community Service Since 1943

[Service never goes out of style . Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Dawn’s House, The Loft and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact info@sibend.org. ] Soroptimist International of Bend, OR | Est. 1943 www.sibend.org