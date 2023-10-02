October is Fire Prevention Month: Cooking safety starts with you, state fire marshal says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As we usher in fall, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon fire service want to remind everyone of the importance of fire safety when cooking. Each year, October is designated as Fire Prevention Month in Oregon, with four weeks dedicated to learning about fire safety.

This year's theme for Fire Prevention Month is "Cooking Safety Starts with You. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention."

The importance of cooking fire safety for all Oregonians should be top of mind. It's the number one cause of home fires in our state. In 2022, of the 2,924 reported residential fires in Oregon, 537 were connected to cooking.

"In Oregon, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and causes on average $5.4 million in losses to homeowners annually," Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. "This October, we're raising awareness and asking Oregonians to take action to prevent kitchen disasters."

There are a few simple steps home chefs can take to keep their food edible and avoid a kitchen fire:

Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking.

Never leave cooking unattended.

Clear the cooking area of things that can burn, like dish towels, food packaging, oven mitts, etc.

Create a three-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the cooking area.

Have a lid or cookie sheet within reach while cooking (to smother flames) in case of a fire.

Don’t put water on a grease fire.

For more information about Fire Prevention Month and cooking safety resources, visit our website.