Cork & Barrel offers events year-round to support hope and healing for C.O. children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cork & Barrel is best known as the region's biggest food and wine event. Held the third weekend in July, Cork & Barrel welcomes wineries and winemakers from a different wine region each year. This year's Cork & Barrel—held at The Riverhouse July 20-22—presented 13 wineries from the Walla Walla Valley.

The event drew 1,182 wine and food lovers—the second-highest attendance in the event's 11-year history. Thanks to the generosity of guests and sponsors, Cork & Barrel netted $480,000 to support free services for local families impacted by abuse.

Starting in 2016, Cork & Barrel began adding smaller, more exclusive events in the fall, winter and spring. This September, 50 attendees vied for the title of Poker Champion at Cork & Barrel's Poker Night at The Loft of Bend.

"This was our seventh year hosting a Poker Night, and it just keeps getting better and better. People have a lot of fun, and there's a lot of friendly competition," says Ginger Theis-Stevens, KIDS Center's Director of Marketing and Development. This fundraiser netted $7280 to support therapy, family advocacy, and child abuse evaluations for local families.

Coming up next, Cork & Barrel is planning a brand new event—a Masquerade Cocktail Party—Saturday, October 14 at the exotic Hanai Center on Bend's east side.

"This is a chance for people to dress up and have a fun, sophisticated night out," says Dru Ross, KIDS Center's Fundraising Events Coordinator.

Crafted Life will be mixing themed cocktails, and DJ Davy Rockit will keep the dance floor full. Each room of the Hanai Center will offer guests a different experience, and everyone who attends will be automatically entered to win a $200 gift certificate to Saxon's Fine Jewelers in Bend. There will also be prizes for Best Mask, Best Dressed, and Most Dapper Couple. Masquerade masks are optional, "But you'll have an undeniable air of mystery if you wear one!" says Ross.

Tickets are $100 per person and include two drinks, sweet and savory bites, and a night to remember. The Masquerade Cocktail Party is sponsored by Saalfeld Griggs PC and proceeds benefit KIDS Center. Tickets are available at corkandbarrel.org.

Be on the lookout for Cork & Barrel Winemaker Dinners this coming winter and spring, with featured wineries from the 2024 wine region, the Napa Valley. "Winemaker Dinners are a fabulous way to get to know a winery," says Sarah Wolcott, KIDS Center's Winery & Restaurant Coordinator.

"These inventive dinners are typically four or five courses, with a wine pairing for each." At these intimate dinners (typically capped at 40 guests), winemakers share stories and tasting notes about each vintage and chat with guests in between courses. Subscribe to Cork & Barrel's e-news and be the first to hear about upcoming Winemaker Dinners. Subscribe online at corkandbarrel.org.

Now is also a good time to mark your calendar for next year's Cork & Barrel weekend, July 18-20, 2024. "We are excited to get back to our roots as an outdoor event," says Theis-Stevens. Cork & Barrel will be held outside, under a tent, on the athletic field at Central Oregon Community College. "If you've never experienced the tent, this will be a great year to join us." Subscribe to Cork & Barrel's e-news and get details on ticket releases, special promotions, winery partners, and more. Subscribe online at corkandbarrel.org.

Businesses interested in sponsoring Cork & Barrel can find sponsorship information online at corkandbarrel.org., or email Ginger Theis-Stevens at: gtstevens@kidscenter.org.

Cork & Barrel is presented by Avion Water Company. Sip is presented by Northwest Foundation. Additional support is provided by First Interstate Bank, Les Schwab Tires, Backyard Media, TDS, Central Oregon Daily News, Horizon Broadcasting Group, 107.7 Gold, Bigfoot Beverages, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, OnPoint Community Credit Union, and Klein Investment Strategies. Thank you to table and activity sponsors: Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, East Cascades Women’s Group, Fridstein Family & Friends, Koff Family & Friends, Lori Ann & Scott Haigh, Bob & Vicky Nippert & Friends, PureCare Dental, The Riverhouse, Schwabe, Theis Family & Friends, Three Graces & Co., Umpqua Bank, US Bank, Wiltse Family/R Interior Design.

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit that leads our region's response to child abuse. KIDS Center is where hope and healing begins for children and families who have experienced abuse. KIDS Center provides independent child abuse evaluations, therapy and family advocacy—at no cost to families. Information about KIDS Center can be found at: kidscenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).