Camp Fire Central Oregon receives major grant to fund new marketing & development director role

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Camp Fire Central Oregon is thrilled to announce the recent receipt of a substantial three-year capacity-building grant awarded by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The funds, totaling $218,500, represents a major milestone as it marks a pivotal moment in the nonprofit youth development organization’s journey towards enhancing its impact and community outreach.

The grant will be dedicated to the crucial, newly advertised role of “Marketing and Development Director,” a high-level position aimed at shaping the future of Camp Fire Central Oregon.

“This is like a dream come true,” says Kecia Kubota, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s executive director. “At its core, this capacity-building grant will empower a future marketing and development director to work closely with our board and leadership team to craft a visionary strategic plan for marketing and development. Equally exciting, one of the standout features of this grant is a secured matching contribution of $170,000 on behalf of the Central Oregon Health Council (COHC).”

The grant highlights several key priorities for the future hire, like increasing equitable access to programs, boosting strategic partnerships, elevating visibility around Camp Fire’s brand and mission, and creating and executing around a strategic marketing and development plan to better ensure the health and stability of Camp Fire Central Oregon.

“The role is slated to build up corporate and individual donors, fundraising events, and merchandise sales as we support the expansion of programs and seek a dedicated facility for hosting those offerings.” Kubota says. “We also have a plan for sustaining this role after the grant expires, so there’s a lot of accountability tied to the funding.”

The COHC matching funds will support various critical needs, including training and consultants to foster a culture of development with the board and executive director, as well as new initiatives and strategies to build Camp Fire Central Oregon’s brand, expand its donor base, diversify revenue streams, and broaden services.

“We are profoundly grateful to the grantors and our community for their unwavering support,” Kubota says. “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey, knowing it will enable us to better serve our mission and community for years to come.”