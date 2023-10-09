New OHA workgroup seeks members to study the recruitment, retention of behavioral health providers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Health Authority is seeking applicants to serve on a workgroup that will develop recommendations to replenish the state’s depleted behavioral health workforce.

Recruitment of the workgroup, authorized by House Bill (HB) 2235, began Monday and will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

The workgroup’s recommendations will help inform legislative actions regarding OHA’s support for behavioral health workforce recruitment and retention efforts. An initial report is due to the legislature in January 2025, and the final report is due by Dec. 15, 2025.

OHA will provide technical, logistical and other necessary support for the workgroup to meet its goals. To learn more about the workgroup and the required qualifications to serve, please visit the workgroup’s web page.

People with lived experience of behavioral health needs and people from communities disproportionately impacted by health inequities will be central to this work and are eagerly encouraged to apply.

OHA will select members based on their availability and willingness to attend HB 2235 Workgroup sessions, lived experience and subject matter expertise, and in a manner to ensure diversity of perspective and representation of the state.

Members representing intersecting identities and Oregon’s priority populations will also be given a preference. OHA invites applications from people who represent the racial, ethnic, gender and geographic diversity of this state. For more information on applicant requirements, see Section 1 of HB 2235.

This workgroup will end Dec. 31, 2025. Members will meet at least monthly until that time. Meetings of this workgroup will be considered a public meeting and will fall under Oregon’s public meeting law.

Applicants must provide an updated resume. Qualified members of this group may be eligible for compensation for official duties performed.

Applicants can apply online. Applications translated to Spanish are readily available and an application in a different language can be requested.

For questions or more information, email HB2235.Workgroup@oha.oregon.gov.