As early snow tantalizes Mt. Bachelor fans, resort, skiers and riders donate $32,000 to C.O. nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Amid several inches of tantalizing early snowfall piling up Wednesday at Mt. Bachelor, the resort reported that skiers and riders have helped raise some $32,000 for area nonprofits.

The resort had about five inches of new snow by midday… with more coming down.

This year, through its "Play Forever" pass sales matching campaign, those skiers and riders had the opportunity to team up with Mt. Bachelor to support local nonprofits when purchasing their 2023-24 season pass, according to Lauren Burke, director of marketing and communications.

During the spring, Mt. Bachelor committed to matching up to $10,000 in guest contributions for Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House Ministries. Passholders rallied behind the campaign and raised over $12,000 for the two organizations, making the total donation amount just over $22,000.

"These funds will help provide critical warming shelter services in Central Oregon this winter," Burke said.

During the most recent pass sales matching campaign, which ended Sept. 28, they generated just over $10.5k for the Environmental Center of Bend. The Environmental Center will use these donations to support their Think Waste and Garden Education programs, Burke said.