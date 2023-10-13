Buy a car, build a bed: Volvo of Bend partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volvo of Bend is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide beds for Central Oregon children who do not have one of their own.

Volvo of Bend will donate $100 for every vehicle sold in October. And the dealership will be accepting donations of twin bed sheets to go with the beds, which are built by local volunteers.

Joe Myers, president of the local chapter, will be at Volvo this Saturday to talk about the non-profit. For more information, visit http://shpbeds.org/chapter/or-Deschutes-or, or call Joe at 541-280-7683.