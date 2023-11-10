ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of November 10-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 10-17.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Crews are finishing miscellaneous clean-up work on U.S. 20 from Cooley Road to Robal Lane.

Crews continue to move dirt to build the new Empire Avenue/3rd Street ramps east of Nels Anderson Road.

Earthwork continue east of Nels Anderson Road from Cooley Road to Empire Avenue.

Travelers will encounter single lane closures on U.S. 97 from Empire Avenue to Grandview Drive as crews reconfigure the travel lanes and paint temporary stripes.

Travelers can expect slight delays on Nels Anderson Road just north of Brandis Court while crews install sewer and water lines. Flaggers will be in place to help direct traffic.

Expected completion - December 2024

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

As of Wednesday, November 1, the dual-lane roundabouts on U.S. 20 at Old Bend Redmond Highway and Tumalo are fully open to traffic.

Travelers may encounter daytime lane and shoulder closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road to allow crews to finish miscellaneous clean-up work.

Expected completion - November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Avenue at Rand Road (Hood River)

Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue left turn lanes remain closed. Two-way traffic is re-opened on Rand Road which allows drivers to make turns from U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue onto Rand Road and from Rand Road onto U.S.30/Cascade Avenue.

Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Expected completion - May 2024.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

U.S. 97: Dover Lane - Bear Drive Safety Improvements Project

Travelers will encounter daytime shoulder closures on U.S. 97 to allow crews to finish miscellaneous clean-up work.

More project information here.

Expected completion - November 2023

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140: Lake of the Woods

This project is complete.

More project information here.

Expected completion - end of November 2023

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements

Crews will install signs, move dirt, and clean-up the project area. Travelers can expect minor delays.

Expected completion - end of October 2023

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

Expected completion - end of November 2023

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

This project consists of bridge work on Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12, Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81, and Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03:

Travel lanes have been shifted on Main Street. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic. Travelers should follow the detour in place.

George Nurse Way is closed for thru traffic. Travelers should follow the detour in place.

OR 140 at the Green Springs Bridge at MP 227.12:

Travel lanes have been shifted. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier. No delays expected.

Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81:

Crews will be working under the bridge. No delays expected.

Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99:

Work continues on Lakeport Boulevard under U.S. 97 Pelican Bridge. Travels can expect minor delays.

Expected completion - June 2025

More project information here.

OR 140 Klamath County Boat Marina to Lakeshore Drive Project (Western Federal Lands Division of the Federal Highway Administration project)

Project area: OR 140 between mile post 56.92 to 58.75

Beginning July 5, 2023, OR 140 will be reduced to one travel lane. Flaggers, pilot cars, and traffic signals will help direct traffic for alternating direction of travel. Drivers can expect up to a 20-minute delay.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. At the end of each workday, the road will be opened back up to normal two-lane traffic.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks, and under the bridge.

Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will occur weeknights between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

Travel speed across the bridge is reduced to 35 mph. Use caution when traveling through the project area.

Expected completion - end of November 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

Cody Franz, community affairs coordinator

541-316-3941 or Cody.Franz@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511