Red Cross celebrating 20th anniversary of movie ‘Elf’ with gift of special socks for blood donors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For many, watching the classic holiday movie “Elf” has been a heartwarming tradition for 20 years. This November, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood or platelet donation. And there's an 'Elf'-related gift in it for you.

Donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near – a time when blood donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.

It feels good to give a gift to someone else that truly means something. Those wishing to help patients receive lifesaving transfusions can book a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 14-30:

November 14

The Grotto, 8840 NE Skidmore St., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM

St Charles Medical Center, 2500 NE Neff Rd., Bend, OR, 10:00AM-4:00PM

November 15

Cabela's, 2800 Gateway St., Springfield, OR, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

November 16

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 7:00 AM - 03:00 PM

November 17

Pleasant Hill High School, 84455 N Enterprise Rd., Pleasant Hill, OR, 8:15 AM - 01:15 PM

November 18

Kingpins PDX, 3550 SE 92nd Ave., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

November 20

Elks Lodge 1189, 610 McLoughlin Blvd., Oregon City, OR, 12:00 PM - 5:30 PM

November 21

Vancouver Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2103 NE 68th St.,Vancouver, WA, 12:00 PM -5:00 PM

Springfield Elks, 1701 Centennial Blvd., Springfield, OR, 9:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110, Bend, OR, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

November 22

East Side Athletic Club Milwaukie, 4606 SE Boardman Ave., Milwaukie, OR, 1:00 PM - 06:00 PM

November 24

Smile Station, 8210 SE 13th Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 7:30 AM - 1:30 PM

November 27

Baja Fresh, 17805 SW 65th Ave., Lake Oswego, OR, 11:00 AM - 04:30 PM

Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 1:30 PM - 7:30 PM

November 28

Fred Meyer, Inc, 3500 SE 22nd Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 AM - 01:30 PM

Moreland Presbyterian Church, 1814 SE Bybee Blvd., Portland, OR, 1:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Medford Blood Donation Ctr., 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 AM - 07:00 PM

November 30

Pearl West, 1455 NW Irving St., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Bend Blood Donation Ctr., 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110, Bend, OR, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr., Medford, OR, 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

