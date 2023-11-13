High Desert Chamber Music announces students chosen for Spotlight Chamber Players program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music has announced the five students selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Jonathan Cupit (cello), Aaron Goyal (guitar), Nicholas Oncken (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Perrin Standen (viola).

This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.



“We are happy to present two new groups this year, a string quartet and a violin/guitar duo,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Both groups will be featured at the Annual Gala in December, and you can plan to hear the groups perform at HDCM events later this season.”

Auditions are held annually, and open to students of stringed instruments or pianists with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen, Julia Bastuscheck, Kara Eubanks and Brandon Azbill. The members of the group attend Cascades Academy, Bend Senior High School, Caldera High School, and Summit High School.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the region’s premier and leading chamber music organization, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.