Shepherd’s House seeks Central Oregon community support for Thanksgiving food, winter gear

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries, a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to addressing homelessness in Central Oregon, is reaching out to the community for support in ensuring a warm and hearty Thanksgiving for those in need.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Shepherd's House Ministries is appealing to the generosity of Central Oregonians to help meet the following food needs for their Annual Thanksgiving Meal, which will be hosted on Wednesday, November 22, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at our Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend. See list below:

Turkeys

Fresh yams

Fresh green beans

Russet potatoes

Onions, carrots, celery

Boxed Stuffing

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Crispy Onions

Eggs

Hawaiian Rolls

Brown sugar

Butter

Mixed Greens (salad mix)

Pumpkin and Apple Pies

Whipped Cream

"The Thanksgiving season is a time to reflect on gratitude and come together as a community. Unfortunately, many of our neighbors are facing the harsh reality of homelessness. It is our honor and privilege to provide a safe, welcoming grace-filled environment." said Shelly Gibbs, new Director of Development at Shepherd's House Ministries.

In addition to the Thanksgiving food drive, Shepherd's House Ministries continues its efforts to provide essential winter gear to those experiencing homelessness. Having recently concluded its annual winter gear drive, the organization has already distributed all donated coats and waterproof gloves to those in need. The demand remains high, and Shepherd's House Ministries is urging the community to contribute to this ongoing initiative.

"As temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing becomes even more critical. We are grateful for the support we've received so far but encourage our community to continue helping us keep our neighbors warm and safe this winter," added Tim Ellis Project SHARE Coordinator.

Donations of the listed Thanksgiving food items, as well as winter coats and waterproof gloves, can be dropped off at Shepherd's House Ministries located at 1854 NE Division Street, Bend, Oregon.

Monetary donations are also welcomed to assist in purchasing additional supplies. Those can be made at shministries.org

For more information on how to contribute or to learn more about Shepherd's House Ministries' mission, please visit SHministries.org or call 541.388.2096.

About Shepherd's House Ministries:

Shepherd's House Ministries is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive care to individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. The organization aims to restore hope and dignity to those in need through a range of services, including shelter services, meals, case management, and long-term recovery programs.