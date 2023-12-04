Deschutes Children’s Foundation welcomes Cassi MacQueen as new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Children’s Foundation Board of Directors is proud to announce that Cassi MacQueen has joined the organization as its new Executive Director. Cassi brings over 15 years of nonprofit management experience to the organization and most recently served as the Executive Director for Saving Grace of Central Oregon.

Cassi comes to DCF with a diverse background of running nonprofits across the country, with experience at Chamberlain Performing Arts, Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland, and she served as the Chief Operating Officer of the American Red Cross overseeing Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Her expertise in large facility management, knowledge of the community, and visionary mindset will bring new momentum not only the 30-year-old nonprofit, but to the 20 partners Deschutes Children’s Foundation supports as well.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cassi to the DCF family. Her experience and passion for leading non-profit organizations is an invaluable asset that will be felt throughout the community,” said Luke Ross, DCF Board Chair. “We look forward to embarking on an exciting new chapter for DCF. “Our campuses and the space that we provide to our partners is now more imperative than ever. Cassi will help us further our mission of providing space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families.”

“The mission of DCF is critical to our community, and DCF has provided the literal foundation on which our nonprofit partners have built invaluable services for children and families that need them the most”, says Cassi MacQueen. “The impact is incredible as nearly one out of every 10 people living in Bend, La Pine, and Redmond received services at our campuses last year.” Cassi is excited to build on DCF’s mission and bolster the mission of non-profits across Central Oregon. If you are interested in learning more or partnering with Deschutes Children’s Foundation, you can find information at www.deschuteschildrensfoundation.org.

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access essential services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 20 nonprofits at four community campuses in Central Oregon. Visit us at https://deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/ to learn more.