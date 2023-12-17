MBSEF, SELCO Credit Union to welcome submissions for 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle official artwork contest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union will begin accepting contest submissions on Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle official artwork contest.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest. The 46th running of the event will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Registration for race participants begins on Monday, Jan. 15.

As part of the Central Oregon tradition, MBSEF and SELCO Community Credit Union invite the public to submit logo design submissions for that year’s event. Artists of all ages are eligible to enter. The winning design will be chosen by a combination of MBSEF staff, SELCO representatives, and public voters, and will be judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print.

This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the selected design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

“The annual logo contest is an important part of what makes the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle such a community-wide event, offering those who choose to submit a design the chance to make an indelible mark on one of Central Oregon’s lasting traditions,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “Every year, as we review the submissions, we’re struck by the level of talent we have in Central Oregon. We can’t wait to see what these designers, who always range in age from school-aged to retirees, have in store for this year’s event.”

The deadline to enter this year’s artwork design contest is Friday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m. After submissions close, a committee of MBSEF staff and Central Oregon SELCO representatives will select eight finalists. Those finalists will then be open to public viewing, and everyone is invited to vote online at selco.org/ppp. The online public vote will be held from Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23 on SELCO’s Instagram account.

To be considered for the contest, entries must:

Be the original work of the submitting artist, and be memorable, visible, and eye-catching.

Incorporate the race name in some form, as well as the date and year.

Be digital or, if created by hand, be easily transferred to a digital format. (To be easily transferred, a hand-drawn design must have bold, solid lines and shapes, with positive and negative spaces clearly defined.)

Be well-suited for the front of a T-shirt (12” x 14”)

Use no more than six colors

Be complete and ready for print.

Creatively represent each leg or sport of the race.

Represent the unique location or environment of the race.

Preferably, designs will be submitted to events@mbsef.org as a high-resolution digital file — 300 dpi or more — in either JPG, Tiff, or EPS format.

The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director to render a final form for production purposes. Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF.

For more information, visit pppbend.com, email events@mbsef.org, or call 541-388-0002.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to impact the life of every athlete it serves positively. For more information on MBSEF and its programs, visit www.mbsef.org.

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded nearly 90 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.7 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.