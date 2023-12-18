ODF, Oregon Community Trees seek nominations for Urban and Community Forestry Awards Program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry are seeking nominations for the annual Oregon Urban and Community Forestry Awards Program.

Nominations are invited for individuals, communities, and organizations in the state who demonstrate outstanding accomplishments and leadership in urban and community forestry.

The awards celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban and community forests foster thriving communities.

An Individual Award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to urban forestry in Oregon. This may be work in tree planting and care, engaging citizens in community forestry, raising awareness about urban trees, and protecting Oregon’s urban forests.

An Organization Award is given to a business, non-profit, school or municipality actively promoting healthy urban and community forests in Oregon through education, awareness, advocacy and investment in our urban forests.

Nominations for the 2024 awards will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2024. Find the nomination form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SqhhZIkjRogARI1asa_tum3iZCvB_vDd6kg_vp5W_Ng/viewform?edit_requested=true