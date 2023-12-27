‘Know Stories’ this January with Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ring in the new year with powerful and diverse human experiences as the Deschutes Public Library delves into “Know Stories” this January.

Explore Oregon’s overlooked Black history and hear first-hand knowledge from a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Enjoy an evening of literary-themed trivia and attend a performance of Fiddler on the Roof. Discover new insights on Central Oregon’s geology and record your travels through sketching. Kids can unleash their inner creativity with self-portrait collages, a storytelling workshop, and a family-friendly board game meet up.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Your Own Story: Kids' Self-Portrait Collages*

Unleash your creativity and self-expression using mixed media with multidisciplinary visual artist Anastasia Zielinski. Intended for children ages 6-12 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Wednesday, January 3 • 3:00 p.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

New Insights on the Geology of Central Oregon

We live in a geologically diverse region of snow-capped peaks and landscapes shaped by tectonic forces. In this talk, Dr. Daniele McKay explores recent research that has changed our understanding of Central Oregon landscapes.

Friday, January 5 • 10:00 a.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Game Day with Modern Games

Come in and learn new board games for adults. Our friends from Modern Games provide a selection of their favorite games with staff support to help you discover your next favorite game. Ages 18 & up.

Sunday, January 7 • 11:00 a.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Uncovering Black History*

People of African descent have lived and worked in Oregon since before the founding of the earliest English-speaking settlements in the Americas. Oregon Black Pioneers illuminate an overlooked part of Oregon's history.

Sunday, January 7 • 3:00 p.m. • Online Only | Registration required to receive Zoom link

Japanese American Internment-Incarceration Camps

All people of Japanese descent living on the West Coast were incarcerated in internment camps just months after America entered WWII. Yukiko Flennaugh shares her father’s story and what Japanese Americans endured.

Storytelling Essentials Workshop*

Do you love to read and write stories? In this youth creative writing workshop, Claire Brislin shares the most important elements of a good story while incorporating games, discussion and writing exercises. Intended for youth ages 11 & up. Registration required.

Tuesday, January 9 • 3:45 p.m. • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Tribal/Shared History: Reflection & Storytelling

Laurie Danzuka shares tribal history, impacts on public education, engaging with tribal students/families, and indigenous ways of living. She grew up, raised her family, and currently lives on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Travel Journaling Workshop*

The best memories of your vacation are not the things you bought or even the photos you took but the artwork in your sketchbook. Learn to record your travels by sketching your experience with Lee Kellogg.

Joy Ride Author Kristen Jokinen

You don't have to be a cyclist to be inspired by the stories of kindness shared along this two year, 18,000 mile bicycle adventure. Local author Kristen Jokinen discusses her memoir Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina.

Wednesday, January 10 • 5:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Korean Bibimbap at Arome*

Explore the Korean dish that inspired Bee-bim Bop! by Linda Sue Park. Intended for youth ages six & up and their caregiver. Registration required.

Thursday, January 11 • 5:30 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Fiddler on the Roof at Cascades Theatrical Company

Enjoy the award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family's struggles in a changing Russia. A true musical theatre tradition. First come, first served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 11 • 5:30 p.m. • Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Trivia on the Moon at Silver Moon Brewing

Join fellow bibliophiles for six exciting rounds of literary-themed questions and the chance to win some great prizes. Trivia on the Moon is regularly voted one of Bend’s best trivia nights.

Tuesday, January 16 • 6:00 p.m. • Silver Moon Brewing | 24 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community

This presentation, hosted by the anti-trafficking project, covers the dynamics of sex trafficking, including what risk factors and vulnerabilities are seen most often in victims.

Wednesday, January 17 • 5:30 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Stories in the Garden at The Environmental Center*

Enjoy a story time and explore the wonders of gardening by getting your hands dirty at The Environmental Center. Intended for kindergarten aged children and younger and their caregiver. Registration required.

Friday, January 19 • 10:30 a.m. • The Environmental Center | 16 NW Kansas Avenue, Bend

Al Mal Tiempo un Buen Cuento*

El invierno es la estación perfecta para escribir. Participe en un taller de escritura creativa que se inspirará en nuestras experiencias personales, partiendo de la premisa que todos y todas tenemos una historia que contar.

Saturday, January 20 • 1:00 a.m. • Latino Community Association | 636 NW Cedar Ave, Redmond

Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders

Hear the story of Anne Graham, a local author and former Redmond City Councilor, who lived the first 46 years of her life in a male role, hiding a life-long sense of being in the wrong gender.

Sunday, January 21 • 3:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Family Game Day with Modern Games

Our friends from Modern Games provide a selection of their favorite games with staff support to help you discover your next favorite game. Intended for school-age children and their caregiver.

Sunday, January 28 • 11:00 a.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.