Johnny Depp wishes for a better time ahead in 2021

Entertainment

Johnny Depp is hoping for a brighter year ahead, as he wishes fans happy holidays amid a hard time for everyone.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday, posting a photo of himself sitting with his friend, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, writing, “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

Besides the global coronavirus pandemic, Depp lost a high-profile libel case against The Sun involving ex-wife Amber Heard but has denied all accusations of abuse. The two met on the set of 2011’s “The Rum Diary” and married in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2017.

Depp was then was asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time.

He also has a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in Virginia coming up in 2021.