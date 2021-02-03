Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

Entertainment

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.

This year’s nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we’ve been watching from home while in quarantine.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place — virtually or in some fashion — on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

See the list of the nominees below:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Director — Motion Picture