Paris Hilton got an apology from Sarah Silverman for the jail jokes

Entertainment

All is well now between Paris Hilton and Sarah Silverman.

The heiress/DJ has accepted an apology from Silverman for the comic publicly roasting her at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Silverman made jokes about Hilton who, at the time, was about to start a 45-day jail sentence for an alcohol-related driving offense.

Hilton and her sister, Nicky, recently reminisced about that night on iHeartRadio’s “This Is Paris” podcast.

The former reality star said what Silverman did was “so disgusting and so cruel and mean.”

“To sit in the audience with her just literally publicly humiliating me, being so mean, so cruel,” Hilton said. “I was sitting there wanting to die.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” the comedian explained that she had sent a note of apology back then to Hilton and now knows it was never received.

“So here I am 14 years later telling you Paris, that I am really sorry,” Silverman said. “I was then, and I am much more completely, and with far more understanding, I think, now. I can’t imagine what you were going through at that time.”

Hilton followed up on her own podcast saying she accepted the apology, which she knows wasn’t easy to do.

“She was so genuine and so sweet and it really moved me,” Hilton said. “I was emotional hearing it.”