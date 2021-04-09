Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star in new Indiana Jones film

Entertainment

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has booked her next great adventure.

The “Fleabag” star will star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Disney announced Friday.

The announcement did not provide any character details, but the role marks yet another iconic title of which Waller-Bridge can say she’s been a part.

The actress and writer also appeared in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and is one of the credited scribes on the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Disney also announced on Friday that John Williams, who scored “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” will return to score the new Indiana Jones film.

Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as executive producers.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” director James Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The film’s release is set for July 29, 2022.