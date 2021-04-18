ACM Awards 2021: See who’s nominated at Sunday’s show
The Academy of Country Music Awards, which celebrate some of the best songs and performances in country music of the year, will be presented Sunday.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead in nominations with six each.
Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton will co-host the event.
Multiple performances are planned for the ceremony that will take place in three locations in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House. The show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” — Luke Bryan
“Mixtape Vol. 1” — Kane Brown
“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine”– Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Song of the year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
“Bluebird”– Miranda Lambert
“Gone” — Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown
Songwriter of the year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“Does To Me” — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” — Keith Urban, P!nk
