Demi Lovato apologizes for shaming frozen yogurt shop

Demi Lovato apologized after her complaints about a frozen yogurt shop caused a backlash from those wanting her to chill out.

The singer and actress, who has been open about her struggles with body image and an eating disorder, posted a video Monday explaining why she slammed The Bigg Chill in Los Angeles over the weekend for promoting sugar-free cookies and “other diet foods.”

“I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in,” Lovato said in the video. “I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am human.”

Lovato had used the Instagram stories on her verified Instagram account over the weekend to criticize the shop after spotting “tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods” there.

“Do better please,” she wrote, along with #dietculturevultures which she said she would be using to call out companies and brands “that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

The Los Angeles froyo shop responded on their IG stories saying they carry a variety of products for people’s dietary needs. The business also sent Lovato a direct message which she shared on her account.

“We are not diet vultures,” the message read. “We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

Lovato responded that she found the whole thing “triggering and awful.”

“You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store,” she wrote in a direct message back. “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Several people clapped back at Lovato on social media, arguing that she was being unfair to the small business.

In her apology video Lovato said that had not been her intent, adding that dealing with her drug addiction has been easier because she can walk away from drugs, but she has to eat.

“I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people,” she said. “But I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers. That’s not what I’m doing.”

The star said she’s willing to talk to the shop to help them make their messaging clearer.