Kate Winslet’s daughter slips ‘under the radar’ to follow in her mother’s footsteps

Entertainment

Kate Winslet has revealed that her daughter Mia Threapleton was able to “slip under the radar” and follow in her mother’s acting footsteps without people knowing the pair are related.

The Oscar-winning actress told British TV host Lorraine Kelly on Monday that 20-year-old Threapleton is currently in the Czech Republic working on a TV series.

“That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming,” said Winslet. “I think I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.'”

“What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar,” added Winslet.

“The people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self esteem,” the Hollywood star told Kelly.

Winslet, 45, also discussed her appearance in TV series “Mare of Easttown,” in which she plays a detective in small-town Pennsylvania, as well as her reunion with director James Cameron on “Avatar 2.” Winslet and Cameron previously worked together on 1997 blockbuster “Titanic.”

Winslet also recently appeared in the movie “Ammonite,” in which she plays unsung pioneer of paleontology, Mary Anning.

Anning made several pivotal fossil discoveries in the early 1800s on the beaches of Dorset in southwest England — now known as the Jurassic Coast — despite living in dire poverty and lacking a formal education. She forged an unusual path in the face of the deeply ingrained sexism and rigid social structures of the Victorian era.