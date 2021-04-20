Suri Cruise turns 15, and mom Katie Holmes celebrates with photos

Entertainment

Suri Cruise is growing up fast.

The daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes turned 15 on Sunday, and her mom celebrated on social media.

Holmes posted a few photos of her daughter over the years on her verified Instagram account Monday.

“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!” the caption says. “I can’t believe you are already 15!”

Neither can we!

Holmes and Cruise married in Italy in 2006 seven months after their daughter was born.

In 2012 Holmes filed for divorce.