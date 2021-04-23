Russell Crowe has revealed his role in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Entertainment

Russell Crowe has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Greek god Zeus.

The Oscar-winner casually revealed he will star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the forthcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” during an interview with Australian radio show JOY Breakfast with The Murphys.

“I’m going to get on my bicycle and ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I’m gonna get the hot tongs out, and around 9.15, I shall be Zeus,” the 57-year-old star said on Monday.

“It’s for ‘Thor.’ It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it,” he added.

According to the Marvel comics, Zeus is the king of the Olympians, a group of characters inspired by Greek mythology. Thor’s Asgardians, on the other hand, are inspired by Norse mythology.

The New Zealand-born actor’s casting as the god of thunder and wisdom marks the latest in a string of high-profile names announced for the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise.

In December, it was announced that Christian Bale would be bringing his enigmatic energy to the role of supervillain Gorr the God-Butcher.

Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster and Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord.

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love And Thunder” is slated for release in May 2022.