John Travolta pays Mother’s Day tribute to Kelly Preston

Entertainment

John Travolta marked the first Mother’s Day since the loss of his wife Kelly Preston with a tribute post on social media.

Preston died last July after a private battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta posted two older family photos on his verified Instagram account, showing the couple and their children.

“Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” the caption read. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

They welcomed son Jett in 1992, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and Benjamin in 2010. Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas.