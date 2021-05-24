Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas post loving messages to each other following the Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

Despite his recent biking accident, Nick Jonas showed up Sunday to the Billboard Music Awards and put on an amazing performance.

There to support her husband was Priyanka Chopra, who stunned in a sheer gold Dolce & Gabbana dress, with the ultimate armor-like belt.

Chopra, who was also there to present an award, praised her husband on her Instagram following the show and made reference to his recently cracked rib.

“Husband appreciation post,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing backstage. “Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

The singer wrote an equally heart-melting Instagram post to his wife with the same photo: “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.”

These two really are couple goals.