Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they had feelings for each other while filming ‘Friends’

Everyone who watched the sitcom “Friends” was hoping that Ross and Rachel, played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, would ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after.

But during “Friends: The Reunion,” which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, the stars revealed that they actually had feelings for each other in real life.

Our minds are blown!

The two stars said they were always dating other people and never acted on their feelings. “The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

He went on to say, “When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch,” he adds. “We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch and I kept thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?”

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, said that the cast definitely knew.

Aniston also said that she and Schwimmer would talk about whether their first kiss would be in character.

“Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Needless to say, fans of the show are totally freaking out right now.

The reunion also featured several celebrity guests including Lady Gaga, who sang “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow. Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s love interest, Dr. Richard Burke, also stopped by.

As for where everyone would be today? Ross and Rachel would be married. Monica and Chandler would be married — with their kids having graduated. Phoebe would have married Mike and Joey would have opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach, California.

