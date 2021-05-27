‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 finale winner is …

Entertainment

“The Masked Singer” unmasked the winner of the fifth season finale on Wednesday.

The Golden Mask Trophy went to “Piglet,” who revealed himself to be Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Second place went to “Black Swan,” who was revealed to be singer JoJo. Third place went to “Chameleon,” which was revealed to be Wiz Khalifa.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, had tossed out names like AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Zayn Malik.

“What this show has done for me is once again remind me of how much I love music and how much we all need music right now,” Lachey said, adding that he’d joined the show because it would make his kids happy.

McCarthy won The Golden Ear trophy for the second season in a row after identifying Caitlyn Jenner as “Phoenix” and Bobby Brown as “Crab” earlier in the season.

Along with Jenner and Brown, the Season 5 lineup of contestants included Kermit the Frog (Snail), Mark McGrath (Orca), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (Raccoon) and Tamera Mowry (Seashell.)