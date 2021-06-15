Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters says he turned down a ‘huge’ Facebook offer to use a song

Entertainment

Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, says he turned down Facebook after the company asked permission to use a song for an Instagram ad.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Waters told press at a recent pro-Julian Assange event that the company wanted to use the 1979 classic “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.”

“It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said at the event about the offer. “And the answer is, ‘F–k you. No f–in’ way.'”

He added: “I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. I will not be a party to this bull—-, [Mark] Zuckerberg.”

Facebook has not yet commented publicly on the offer.