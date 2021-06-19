Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe responds to online criticism about her appearance

Entertainment

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe has had enough of people asking why she doesn’t look the exact same as she did six years ago.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked, “Can anyone tell me what’s different about @kaitlynbristowe look? I can’t put my finger on it,” Bristowe responded, “6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

Another user wrote, “Bah god @kaitlynbristowe’s face is BUSTED.”

Bristowe tweeted back, “so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus.”

Bristowe is the current co-host of ABC’s hit reality TV show, along with Tayshia Adams. She was a contestant on season 12 of “The Bachelor” before becoming the star of “The Bachelorette.”

Bristowe is now engaged to season 14 “Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick, who she met on an episode of her podcast. She was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who popped the question on season 11 of “The Bachelorette.” Bristowe and Booth announced they split after a three-year relationship in 2018.